Bank of Maharashtra Sees 23% Profit Surge Amid Lower NPAs
Bank of Maharashtra reported a 23% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,633 crore in the September quarter of FY26, driven by reduced bad loans and increased interest income. The bank's total income rose to Rs 7,973.61 crore, with a decline in gross NPAs to 1.72%.
Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra reported a substantial profit growth of 23% in the September quarter of the current fiscal year, reaching Rs 1,633 crore. This growth is attributed to a reduction in bad loans and an increase in interest income, indicating a strong financial performance.
In comparison to the previous fiscal's same quarter, where the net profit stood at Rs 1,327 crore, the bank has shown significant improvement. The bank's interest income surged to Rs 7,128 crore during this period, as noted in its regulatory filing.
Furthermore, the bank effectively lowered its gross Non-Performing Assets to 1.72% by the end of September 2025, down from 1.84% the previous year. Despite these positive results, the bank's shares witnessed a decline, closing 3.77% lower at Rs 55.4 on the BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
