ECI Completes Randomisation for Bihar Assembly Polls: Transparency and Fairness in Focus

The Election Commission of India has successfully completed Phase 2 randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs for the Bihar Assembly elections. This crucial step aims to ensure transparency and impartiality in the electoral process ahead of the polls scheduled for November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:10 IST
Election Commission of India (ECI) logo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the completion of the second phase of randomisation for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls. This significant milestone was achieved across all 20 districts participating in Phase II elections, according to officials.

In the first phase of randomisation, over 53,000 Ballot Units and Control Units, along with nearly 58,000 VVPATs, were allocated to the 122 Assembly Constituencies set to vote in the upcoming polls. The randomisation, conducted via the EVM Management System by District Election Officers, took place under the watchful eyes of national and State-Recognised political party representatives, ensuring adherence to transparency protocols.

Lists of randomly selected EVMs and VVPATs have been distributed among political party representatives at district headquarters. These will be securely stored in the Assembly Strong Rooms. Meanwhile, the political arena is heating up as the NDA, led by the BJP, and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, prepare for electoral battles. The polls are slated for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

