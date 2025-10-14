Wells Fargo Surges Amidst Post-Scandal Recovery

Wells Fargo reported a substantial rise in its third-quarter profits, largely due to higher income from interest payments. The fourth-largest bank in the U.S. stated its net income was $5.59 billion, or $1.66 per share, up from $5.11 billion, or $1.42 per share, the previous year.

The bank's financial boost comes as U.S. banks have reaped benefits from recent Federal Reserve rate cuts, which have lowered deposit costs. This resulted in a 2% increase in net interest income, bringing it to $11.95 billion compared to the same quarter last year.

In a significant development for Wells Fargo's post-scandal recovery, the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted the bank's $1.95 trillion asset cap in June. This move empowers CEO Charlie Scharf to expand the bank's market share in commercial and corporate investment banking and wealth management.

