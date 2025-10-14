Left Menu

Infosys Lands Landmark NHS Contract Amid Global Market Challenges

Infosys has secured a 1.2 billion-pound contract with the UK's National Health Services Business Services Authority to revamp its payroll platform. This 15-year deal is significant for India's IT giant, Infosys, amid global economic and trade challenges. Infosys shares saw a brief rise following the announcement.

Indian IT giant Infosys announced on Tuesday it has secured a 1.2 billion-pound contract with the UK's National Health Services Business Services Authority, tasked with replacing the existing NHS payroll platform.

This 15-year agreement signifies a considerable achievement for Infosys, the second-largest IT firm in India, especially as the global IT sector navigates economic uncertainties, trade tensions, and changing U.S. immigration policies. Infosys plans to institute a new data-driven workforce management system to manage salaries for 1.9 million NHS employees across England and Wales, handling an annual transaction volume exceeding 55 billion pounds.

While Infosys is slated to announce its quarterly results on October 16, its shares experienced a brief increase of 0.6% to 1,503 rupees before closing slightly down by 0.2%. Despite this development, Infosys shares have fallen nearly 21% this year, compared to a 19% decline in the sector's index.

