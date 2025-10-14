U.S. Stock Markets Slip Amid Trade Tensions and Bank Earnings

Wall Street's major indexes are set to open lower as rekindled U.S.-China trade tensions weigh on market sentiment. Investors are closely watching the third-quarter earnings report from major U.S. banks, including Citigroup and Wells Fargo, which have beaten profit expectations notwithstanding overall market dips.

Key stock market indicators, like the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, showed premarket declines as concerns over new tariffs further pressured investor sentiment. Leaders in the financial sector provided stronger-than-expected results, yet many stock prices continued to hover near record highs.

The focus remains on U.S. trade policy developments and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech for guidance on monetary strategy as global economic indicators remain stalled due to governmental delays.

