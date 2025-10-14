Left Menu

Economic Impacts of Russia's Aggression: A Call for U.S. Action

The economic effects of Russia's war in Ukraine are significantly impacting U.S. businesses with investments in Europe. Valdis Dombrovskis highlighted the challenges during a discussion at the American Enterprise Institute, emphasizing the complexity and importance of U.S. financial interests in Europe amidst geopolitical tensions with Russia.

The ongoing conflict initiated by Russia in Ukraine is proving detrimental to American corporations, which have invested substantially in Europe. The uncertainty from Moscow's actions has seen a substantial impact on profits, according to European Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Addressing the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, Dombrovskis underscored the significance of U.S. ties to Europe. He noted that in 2023, American-owned assets in Europe reached nearly $19.2 trillion, representing around 64% of all U.S. corporate foreign assets. European affiliates of U.S. companies saw sales of $3.9 trillion.

Dombrovskis criticized President Putin's military aggression and the associated threats, pointing out the negative repercussions on business and the necessity for U.S. foreign policymakers to consider these ramifications seriously. As the EU urges the U.S. to intensify sanctions against Russia, preparation for Europe's 19th sanctions package is underway.

