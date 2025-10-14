Economic Impacts of Russia's Aggression: A Call for U.S. Action

The ongoing conflict initiated by Russia in Ukraine is proving detrimental to American corporations, which have invested substantially in Europe. The uncertainty from Moscow's actions has seen a substantial impact on profits, according to European Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Addressing the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, Dombrovskis underscored the significance of U.S. ties to Europe. He noted that in 2023, American-owned assets in Europe reached nearly $19.2 trillion, representing around 64% of all U.S. corporate foreign assets. European affiliates of U.S. companies saw sales of $3.9 trillion.

Dombrovskis criticized President Putin's military aggression and the associated threats, pointing out the negative repercussions on business and the necessity for U.S. foreign policymakers to consider these ramifications seriously. As the EU urges the U.S. to intensify sanctions against Russia, preparation for Europe's 19th sanctions package is underway.

