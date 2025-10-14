Boosting Punjab's Agriculture: Centre's Support and Crop Diversification

The Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has unveiled a substantial relief package for Punjab's farmers, following considerable crop loss due to recent floods. Announcing the release of Rs 74 crore for free wheat seed distribution, Chouhan emphasized the government's commitment to agricultural resilience.

Addressing the flood-hit state, Chouhan revealed that under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 222 crore has been pre-emptively distributed to over 11 lakh farmers. The support doesn't stop there; a Rs 1,600 crore package has been sanctioned for flood-affected families, focusing on rebuilding damaged homes.

Chouhan called for a shift from traditional rice-wheat rotations to maize, highlighting its benefits for food security and its role as a raw material for ethanol production. He urged local farmers to support Indian-made products, advocating economic self-reliance and community empowerment.

