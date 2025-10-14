Euro Zone Bond Yields Sink Amidst US-China Trade Drama

Euro zone government bond yields have plummeted to fresh multi-week lows on Tuesday, influenced by escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. The economic uncertainty stemming from these disputes is creating unease among investors, potentially disrupting corporate decisions and delaying investments.

Amid this backdrop, President Donald Trump is poised to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea in late October to defuse tensions following new U.S. tariffs and export controls. Meanwhile, German 10-year Bund yields, serving as the benchmark for the eurozone, fell three basis points to 2.60%, reaching their lowest since July.

In France, a suspension of the 2023 pension reform has alleviated political tensions. The move by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu may stave off the risk of a snap election, temporarily buoying French bond yields. Investors remain cautious, with no clear signals for further shifts in French spreads unless political developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)