Uttarakhand's Push for Workers' Welfare: Dhami's Digital Vision

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued an order to bring all MGNREGA workers within the state under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board's umbrella, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday. Aiming for rapid implementation, he targeted the registration of up to six lakh workers within three months.

Dhami stressed that true effectiveness in labour welfare schemes is achieved when the broader worker base benefits directly. He tasked the labour department and Board officials with actively ensuring that every worker receives comprehensive info on government welfare schemes, urging that worker registration occur in an expansive campaign reaching panchayat levels.

The Chief Minister also hailed the pivotal role of workers in the state's development, highlighting the government's commitment to securing their welfare through protection, facilities, and respect. He underscored the success of an ₹11 crore 50 lakh Direct Benefit Transfer to registered workers, emphasising the initiative's integration with digital platforms for swift aid distribution.

Additionally, he communicated his directive that officials recurrently inform the workforce about Board schemes, encouraging awareness of rights and benefits. Dhami celebrated the state's mining sector for its transparency and efficiency, inspiring other departments to elevate their practices similarly in public welfare efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)