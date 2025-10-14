Reclaim the Night: Voices Rise in Kolkata for Justice

In an impassioned protest, over a hundred individuals from the civil society group Abhaya Manch assembled in Kolkata's Jadavpur area to demand justice following an alleged gangrape incident in Durgapur. The 'Reclaim the Night Again' movement aims to spotlight safety for women.

The protest, driven largely by women, was organized by the Women-Trans-Queer United wing of Abhaya Manch. They gathered at the 8B bus stand, a well-known protest site, demanding exceptional punishment for the accused involved in the October 10 incident targeting a second-year medical student.

Protesters, accompanied by eminent academic Pabitra Sarkar, voiced their criticism of West Bengal's Chief Minister for her remarks on women's safety and urged a stronger governmental response. Placards demanding women's safety filled the scene as the community called for sustained action.

(With inputs from agencies.)