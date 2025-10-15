Wall Street Juggles Bank Profits and U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street closed with mixed signals on Tuesday, as major U.S. banks reported positive quarterly results amid persistent U.S.-China trade tensions. The banking giant Wells Fargo experienced a significant rally, alongside Citigroup, both surpassing third-quarter profit estimates.

Amidst these optimistic financial performances, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks about the labor market, coupled with President Trump's statements on potential trade ties with China, contributed to market volatility. Global equities were unsettled following Trump's weekend remarks on tariffs.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones surged, buoyed by gains in industrial stocks. As the International Monetary Fund slightly raised its 2025 growth forecast, it also cautioned that a renewed trade war could hinder economic output substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)