Meta's PG-13 Instagram: A Step Toward Safer Social Media for Teens?

Meta has declared a new initiative aimed at protecting teenagers on Instagram by setting default PG-13 content restrictions. Teen-specific accounts will now require parental permission to adjust these settings, limiting exposure to potentially inappropriate content.

The change is an attempt to combat ongoing criticism of the platform's impact on minors, particularly concerning exposure to harmful material such as self-harm and eating disorder posts. However, reports have surfaced showing lapses in these protections, raising doubts among advocacy groups about the effectiveness of Meta's approach.

Parental organizations and child safety advocates remain skeptical, viewing the move as more about avoiding regulatory actions than ensuring child safety. Despite promises for age-appropriate filtering, they argue that without transparency and independent oversight, these measures might fall short of their intended impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)