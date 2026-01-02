Left Menu

Tripura CM Advocates Revival of Reading Culture to Curb Social Media Mania

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasizes the importance of reading over social media engagement among youth. At the Agartala Book Fair, he urges guardians to cultivate a reading habit in children, suggesting the gifting of books at social events. The fair features 183 stalls with 'Vande Mataram' as its theme.

Agartala | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:33 IST
Tripura CM Advocates Revival of Reading Culture to Curb Social Media Mania
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concerns over the increasing fixation of young people on social media, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday emphasized the importance of cultivating a reading habit. Speaking at the inauguration of the Agartala Book Fair at Badharghat International Fairground, he urged guardians to introduce reading at an early age.

Saha encouraged the revival of the state's old tradition of gifting books during social occasions to promote knowledge acquisition. 'Reading books is unmatched when it comes to gaining knowledge,' Saha stated, urging youth to prioritize reading over lengthy engagement with social media.

The book fair, featuring 183 stalls and themed 'Vande Mataram' in marking its 150th anniversary, welcomed publishers from various locations. However, due to the current situation across the border, no publishers or booksellers from Bangladesh are participating.

