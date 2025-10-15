Turbulent Tides: U.S. and China Bring Trade War to High Seas

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China has now reached the high seas, with both nations introducing new port fees on shipping companies. The latest developments come as China expands its rare earths export controls while the U.S. hints at retaliation with increased tariffs on Chinese products.

In a synchronized move, China started imposing charges on U.S. vessels, while exempting its own shipyards from such levies. This tit-for-tat strategy highlights the maritime tax spiral threatening to disrupt global freight flows. Major shipping lines are adjusting routes and strategies to dodge hefty fees as tensions rise.

This maritime conflict further extends into environmental policies, as both countries flex their influence on global shipping regulations. The U.S. administration has threatened additional sanctions, while China's commitment to an environmental plan adds another layer of complexity to an already fraught situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)