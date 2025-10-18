Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM given Rs 50 lakh cheque by Harshwardhan Chauhan towards Aapda Rahat Kosh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was presented a cheque of Rs. 50 lakh by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan towards Aapda Rahat Kosh on behalf of Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation at Shimla on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 23:56 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan (Photo: CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was presented a cheque of Rs 50 lakh by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan towards Aapda Rahat Kosh on behalf of Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation at Shimla on Saturday. Additional Chief Secretary R.D. Nazeem and Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Richa Verma, were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Sukhu extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the people of the state on Saturday, urging them to celebrate the festival with joy, unity, and enthusiasm. "Diwali is a festival of light, harmony, and happiness. I extend my best wishes to all citizens of the state and hope everyone celebrates this festival with joy and devotion," the Chief Minister told mediapersons.

Asked about the appointment of the new Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president, CM Sukhu said that the decision would be taken soon by the party's high command. "When the Congress president for Himachal Pradesh is finalised, I will inform you. I do not wish to comment on social media discussions, as many of those are often inaccurate or partially true," he remarked.

"It's better to wait for the official announcement. I believe the high command will take the decision by the end of October or in the first week of November. Whoever the high command decides to appoint will be made the president," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

