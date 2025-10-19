Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novo, Lilly's shares drop as Trump vows weight-loss drug price cuts

Shares of weight-loss drug makers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly fell on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the price of Novo's popular Ozempic treatment would be lowered.

Although Ozempic is approved to treat diabetes, it has been frequently used in the United States as a so-called off-label treatment for obesity and often served as a generic reference to weight-loss drugs. The drug shares the same active ingredient - semaglutide - as the Danish drugmaker's blockbuster obesity treatment Wegovy.

Novo Nordisk hires US pharma veteran as Trump pricing pressure mounts

Novo Nordisk has appointed U.S. pharmaceutical executive Greg Miley as its new global head of corporate affairs, as the obesity drugmaker faces growing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump on drug pricing. Miley recently served as senior vice president of government affairs at U.S. pharmaceutical giant AbbVie. He posted a statement about his appointment on LinkedIn on Friday and Novo Nordisk shared the statement with Reuters.

Rani Therapeutics signs up to $1.09 billion licensing deal with Japan's Chugai Pharma

Rani Therapeutics on Friday announced a licensing deal to develop and sell an oral version of Chugai Pharmaceutical's experimental antibody, with options to expand to five additional drugs, potentially valuing the deal at $1.09 billion. Shares of San Jose-based Rani more than doubled in premarket trading.

