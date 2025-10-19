Ukraine hits Russia's oil refinery, gas processing plant, its military says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-10-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 16:06 IST
Ukraine's military hit an oil refinery in Russia's Samara region and a gas processing plant in the Orenburg region in an overnight attack on Sunday, the Ukrainian general staff said.
It said in a statement on the Telegram app that the attacks caused fires at both sites.
