Left Menu

Ukraine hits Russia's oil refinery, gas processing plant, its military says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-10-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 16:06 IST
Ukraine hits Russia's oil refinery, gas processing plant, its military says
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military hit an oil refinery in Russia's Samara region and a gas processing plant in the Orenburg region in an overnight attack on Sunday, the Ukrainian general staff said.

It said in a statement on the Telegram app that the attacks caused fires at both sites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Trump vows to keep 'massive' tariffs on India until Russian oil imports cease

UPDATE 1-Trump vows to keep 'massive' tariffs on India until Russian oil imp...

 Global
2
China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 China
3
J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of defeating BJP

J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of ...

 India
4
Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025