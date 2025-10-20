Left Menu

Deadly Clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Militants Target Gas Project, Soldiers Respond

Taliban militants attacked security forces guarding a gas project in northwest Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of at least five soldiers and eight militants. This clash, involving the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, occurred in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, affecting a project crucial for local energy needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:51 IST
Deadly Clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Militants Target Gas Project, Soldiers Respond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Taliban militants launched a deadly attack against security personnel guarding a state-owned gas company in northwest Pakistan, police reported on Monday. The assault resulted in the deaths of at least five paramilitary soldiers and injuries to nearly a dozen more.

The attackers, identified as members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), targeted the soldiers near the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company's team, located near Kot Lalu in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A police spokesperson confirmed that the militants planned to disrupt a gas pipeline project vital for regional energy distribution.

In a swift retaliatory operation, security forces managed to kill at least eight militants. The injured security personnel were quickly transported to the Combined Military Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan for urgent medical care, according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
2
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
3
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025