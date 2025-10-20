Deadly Clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Militants Target Gas Project, Soldiers Respond

Taliban militants launched a deadly attack against security personnel guarding a state-owned gas company in northwest Pakistan, police reported on Monday. The assault resulted in the deaths of at least five paramilitary soldiers and injuries to nearly a dozen more.

The attackers, identified as members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), targeted the soldiers near the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company's team, located near Kot Lalu in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A police spokesperson confirmed that the militants planned to disrupt a gas pipeline project vital for regional energy distribution.

In a swift retaliatory operation, security forces managed to kill at least eight militants. The injured security personnel were quickly transported to the Combined Military Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan for urgent medical care, according to official sources.

