Left Menu

Sensex and Nifty Extend Winning Streak Amid Global Rally

Sensex and Nifty indices climbed higher for the fourth consecutive day, buoyed by strong performances from Reliance Industries and foreign fund inflows. Global market rallies contributed to this upward momentum, with notable gains in both Asian and European markets. Investors remained optimistic ahead of the festive Diwali Muhurat trading session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:16 IST
Sensex and Nifty Extend Winning Streak Amid Global Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their upward momentum on Monday, marking their fourth consecutive day of gains. This rise was primarily driven by significant buying in blue-chip companies such as Reliance Industries, compounded by sustained foreign fund inflows.

The global market's vibrant rally further bolstered investor optimism. Notably, the BSE Sensex jumped 411.18 points to conclude at 84,363.37, while the NSE Nifty surged 133.30 points to close at 25,843.15. Major contributors to this rally were Reliance Industries, which rose 3.52% on its promising quarterly results, as well as gains from Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, and others.

Asian markets saw positive performance, with South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 among the gainers. Investors are optimistic about the upcoming Diwali Muhurat trading session, despite a slight dip in the global oil benchmark Brent crude. Positive cues from robust Q2 results and festive optimism further fueled the market's rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
2
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
3
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025