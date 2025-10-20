Sensex and Nifty Extend Winning Streak Amid Global Rally

The equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their upward momentum on Monday, marking their fourth consecutive day of gains. This rise was primarily driven by significant buying in blue-chip companies such as Reliance Industries, compounded by sustained foreign fund inflows.

The global market's vibrant rally further bolstered investor optimism. Notably, the BSE Sensex jumped 411.18 points to conclude at 84,363.37, while the NSE Nifty surged 133.30 points to close at 25,843.15. Major contributors to this rally were Reliance Industries, which rose 3.52% on its promising quarterly results, as well as gains from Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, and others.

Asian markets saw positive performance, with South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 among the gainers. Investors are optimistic about the upcoming Diwali Muhurat trading session, despite a slight dip in the global oil benchmark Brent crude. Positive cues from robust Q2 results and festive optimism further fueled the market's rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)