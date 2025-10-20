Left Menu

Leaders Advocate 'Swadeshi' Spirit During Diwali Celebrations

Indian leaders extend Diwali greetings, highlighting the festival's spirit of positivity. They encourage citizens to adopt the 'Swadeshi' approach and support local artisans and products. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Ministers emphasize the importance of domestic buying, linking it to national progress and cultural pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:27 IST
Leaders Advocate 'Swadeshi' Spirit During Diwali Celebrations
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a call to embrace indigenous products, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wished citizens a joyful Diwali, urging the adoption of the 'Swadeshi' approach to empower a self-reliant India. Highlighting national development, he said the festival should inspire efforts towards a Vikshit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Adding to the festive wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali on Monday with a social media message. He expressed hope for harmony, happiness, and prosperity, urging people to support local artisans by purchasing domestically made products, reinforcing the campaign for economic nationalism.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt Diwali greetings, emphasizing the celebration of truth, righteousness, and societal harmony. He invoked the spirit of Lord Shri Ram, expressing hope that the festival would light up both homes and hearts across the nation.

TRENDING

1
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
2
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global
3
Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

 United Kingdom
4
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025