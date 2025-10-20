Leaders Advocate 'Swadeshi' Spirit During Diwali Celebrations
Indian leaders extend Diwali greetings, highlighting the festival's spirit of positivity. They encourage citizens to adopt the 'Swadeshi' approach and support local artisans and products. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Ministers emphasize the importance of domestic buying, linking it to national progress and cultural pride.
In a call to embrace indigenous products, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wished citizens a joyful Diwali, urging the adoption of the 'Swadeshi' approach to empower a self-reliant India. Highlighting national development, he said the festival should inspire efforts towards a Vikshit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Adding to the festive wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali on Monday with a social media message. He expressed hope for harmony, happiness, and prosperity, urging people to support local artisans by purchasing domestically made products, reinforcing the campaign for economic nationalism.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt Diwali greetings, emphasizing the celebration of truth, righteousness, and societal harmony. He invoked the spirit of Lord Shri Ram, expressing hope that the festival would light up both homes and hearts across the nation.
