Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Political Blame and Emergency Measures Unfold
Amid worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, stringent GRAP-2 restrictions are enforced, drawing criticism from Congress's Tariq Anwar, who blames government negligence. BJP's RP Singh highlights the crisis's severity and discusses potential measures, including artificial rain, to combat pollution post-Diwali.
Delhi's air quality crisis deepens as GRAP-2 restrictions are enforced in response to rising pollution levels. Congress leader Tariq Anwar accuses both Central and Delhi governments of indifference, highlighting their lack of proactive measures to address the environmental emergency.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) encompasses crucial measures to combat pollution, with stages ranging from enforcing vehicle pollution checks to halting construction work in severe conditions. This week, BJP leader RP Singh acknowledged the grave impact of vehicular and dust pollution in the capital, mentioning potential cloud seeding to induce rain as a post-Diwali remedy.
Amid festival celebrations in the NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) promptly enforced Stage 2 of GRAP, prompting rigorous actions like road cleaning, increased public transport frequency, and dust control at construction sites. The measures aim to curtail pollution and ensure public safety during the ongoing environmental challenge.
