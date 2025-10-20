Mamata Banerjee Leads Kali Puja Celebrations in West Bengal
In a vibrant celebration of Kali Puja, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered prayers at Kolkata's revered Kalighat Kali Temple on Monday. As part of the festivities, Banerjee conveyed her best wishes for both Kali Puja and Diwali, highlighting the deep cultural significance of the occasion.
Sharing her personal artistic touch, CM Banerjee posted a song she wrote and composed on the social media platform 'X'. The song, which was performed by Radha Bandopadhyay, reflected themes of hope and peace, resonating broadly with the spirit of the festival.
The atmosphere was further enlivened by greetings from the state's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, who wished the people strength and resilience through his message on 'X'. Kali Puja is celebrated passionately across West Bengal and holds a profound symbolic meaning, representing the eternal triumph of good over evil.
Meanwhile, the Champahati firecracker market experienced brisk business as locals prepared for the celebrations. Known in the South 24 Parganas district for its variety, the market is a vital part of festive traditions, drawing numerous buyers seeking a range from affordable to premium firecrackers.
