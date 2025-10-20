Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Leads Kali Puja Celebrations in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee celebrated Kali Puja at Kolkata's Kalighat Kali Temple, sharing her own song on the occasion. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari extended his greetings. Kali Puja, highlighting the victory of light over darkness, sees widespread observance. Champahati firecracker market experiences high demand and bustling trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:58 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offers prayers at Kolkata's Kalighat Kali Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of Kali Puja, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered prayers at Kolkata's revered Kalighat Kali Temple on Monday. As part of the festivities, Banerjee conveyed her best wishes for both Kali Puja and Diwali, highlighting the deep cultural significance of the occasion.

Sharing her personal artistic touch, CM Banerjee posted a song she wrote and composed on the social media platform 'X'. The song, which was performed by Radha Bandopadhyay, reflected themes of hope and peace, resonating broadly with the spirit of the festival.

The atmosphere was further enlivened by greetings from the state's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, who wished the people strength and resilience through his message on 'X'. Kali Puja is celebrated passionately across West Bengal and holds a profound symbolic meaning, representing the eternal triumph of good over evil.

Meanwhile, the Champahati firecracker market experienced brisk business as locals prepared for the celebrations. Known in the South 24 Parganas district for its variety, the market is a vital part of festive traditions, drawing numerous buyers seeking a range from affordable to premium firecrackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

