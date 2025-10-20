Odisha Strengthens Fire Safety for a Secure Diwali Celebration

Odisha Police have intensified their efforts to guarantee a safe Diwali celebration, implementing extensive fire safety measures across the state. According to Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Chief Fire Officer Bhubaneswar, arrangements have been made to manage any untoward incidents during the festival's early hours. In Bhubaneswar alone, temporary fire stations have been established, and 16 police teams are patrolling the city to ensure public safety.

"All firefighting vehicles and equipment are fully prepared at every station across Odisha," Majhi elaborated, highlighting that three temporary fire stations are operational in Bhubaneswar, accompanied by 16 mobile patrol teams. Cuttack also sees similar measures with six strategic deployments. Additionally, police officials are conducting inspections of shops selling firecrackers to verify compliance with government directives, which mandate the sale of only environmentally friendly green firecrackers.

The Supreme Court recently relaxed firecracker restrictions in Delhi and the National Capital Region for Diwali, authorizing the sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to 21. The court emphasized a "balanced approach" to festivities, permitting the use of green firecrackers at designated hours. It directed police to ensure that only authorized products with QR codes are available, prohibiting non-approved firecrackers.