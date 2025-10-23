Left Menu

Putin Warns of Oil Market Volatility

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concerns about potential price increases due to a significant decrease in Russian oil supplies. He discussed the implications of this issue on global markets with U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the potential impact on the United States.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning highlighting the potential for increased global oil prices if Russian oil supplies continue to decline sharply, according to TASS, a Russian state news agency.

President Putin conveyed that he had engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the repercussions of diminished Russian oil supplies on worldwide markets and the specific effects expected in the United States, as reported by the RIA news agency.

This development underscores ongoing tensions over energy resources between Russia and other major economies, with possible ramifications for international oil pricing strategies.

