Delhi's Diwali Cheers: Excise Revenues Surge

The Delhi government saw a 15% increase in excise revenue from liquor sales during Diwali. This amounted to Rs 594 crore, up from Rs 516 crore the previous year. Overall excise revenue for the first half of the fiscal year grew by over 12%, raising hopes for reaching the year's target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's excise revenue surged to approximately Rs 600 crore from liquor sales through its retail outlets during the recent Diwali season, officials revealed on Thursday.

According to a senior government officer, liquor sales from retail vends amounted to Rs 594 crore in the fortnight leading up to Diwali, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.

This growth has buoyed expectations that the excise revenue target of Rs 6,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26 might be surpassed, especially with another sales peak anticipated around New Year. The city houses over 700 government-run retail liquor outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

