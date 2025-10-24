Left Menu

EU Accelerates Towards 2040 Emissions Target Amid Internal Disputes

European Union leaders have decided to move forward with setting a 2040 emissions target, seeking a 90% reduction in greenhouse gases. This decision comes ahead of global U.N. climate talks, despite resistance from some member states concerning the economic and technological challenges of achieving this goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 00:23 IST
In a pivotal meeting on Thursday, European Union leaders have committed to advancing the bloc's climate agenda by endorsing a provisional 2040 emissions target. This target aims for a 90% reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions, aligning the EU with a path to net-zero by 2050. The agreement comes amidst significant internal opposition, as several member states voice concerns over the economic implications of such ambitious green policies.

The 2040 target serves as a bridge between the EU's legally binding 55% emissions reduction by 2030 and its 2050 net-zero commitment. While EU leaders have agreed to the target, key issues remain unresolved, particularly regarding the extent to which countries can use foreign carbon credits to meet their goals. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted the need to balance climate objectives with industrial competitiveness, sparking ongoing debates on how these targets will be financed.

As the EU races against a U.N. deadline and prepares for the COP30 climate summit, discussions are expected to focus on the financial mechanisms and flexibility needed to achieve this ambitious target. Despite setbacks and geopolitical challenges, EU officials maintain that these goals present a significant business opportunity, as they push to reduce reliance on manufacturing giants like China.

