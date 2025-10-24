Trump Administration Reopens Alaskan Wilderness for Energy Expansion

The Trump administration announced on Thursday its decision to reopen Alaskan wilderness for energy and infrastructure development. This includes resuming oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), marking a significant policy shift.

The U.S. Interior Department revealed plans to permit drilling on the entire 1.5-million-acre Coastal Plain of the ANWR. This move overturns previous restrictions implemented by the Biden administration. Additionally, the department will reinstate previously canceled oil and gas leases to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized that the administration's actions align with President Trump's commitment to enhance American energy independence and drive economic growth by unlocking the state's resource potential.

