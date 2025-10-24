Left Menu

Trump Administration Reopens Alaskan Wilderness for Energy Expansion

The Trump administration has taken steps to resume oil and gas leasing in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing restrictions imposed by the Biden administration. This move aims to promote energy independence, create jobs, and support economic growth by unlocking Alaska's energy potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 00:52 IST
Trump Administration Reopens Alaskan Wilderness for Energy Expansion

The Trump administration announced on Thursday its decision to reopen Alaskan wilderness for energy and infrastructure development. This includes resuming oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), marking a significant policy shift.

The U.S. Interior Department revealed plans to permit drilling on the entire 1.5-million-acre Coastal Plain of the ANWR. This move overturns previous restrictions implemented by the Biden administration. Additionally, the department will reinstate previously canceled oil and gas leases to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized that the administration's actions align with President Trump's commitment to enhance American energy independence and drive economic growth by unlocking the state's resource potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India
2
Unveiling the Secrets of Venomous Snake Bites: A High-Speed Revelation

Unveiling the Secrets of Venomous Snake Bites: A High-Speed Revelation

 Australia
3
Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Hit by Heavy Rainfall

Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Hit by Heavy Rainfall

 India
4
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Camp

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Cam...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025