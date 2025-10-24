Sanae Takaichi's Diplomatic Test: Navigating Security and Alliances
Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi faces diplomatic challenges as she meets with U.S. President Donald Trump. Her move to end the coalition with Komeito and partner with Ishin unshackles her security ambitions. However, her fragile government may limit her ability to meet military spending expectations.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's political maneuvers have thrust her into the international spotlight as she prepares for crucial talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.
After ending the long-standing coalition with pacifist Komeito and joining forces with the more hardline Japan Innovation Party, Takaichi's government is poised to expand its military ambitions.
Her ability to manage domestic vulnerabilities while navigating complex foreign relations issues, especially with China and the U.S., will be a testament to her leadership capabilities.
