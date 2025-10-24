Left Menu

Inflation Insights: Will Rising Prices Affect Fed's Interest Rate Decision?

U.S. consumer prices likely rose solidly in September, driven by increased costs in tariff-sensitive goods. Despite elevated inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates. The government shutdown may affect future data collection and publication, raising concerns about the quality of October's CPI report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:32 IST
Inflation Insights: Will Rising Prices Affect Fed's Interest Rate Decision?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. consumer prices are on an upward trajectory for the second consecutive month in September, primarily due to increased costs in tariff-sensitive goods. However, despite the elevated inflation, experts believe it won't deter the Federal Reserve from lowering interest rates next week.

The Consumer Price Index report, which will be published Friday, is likely to show underlying inflation remained solid, with some price moderation in services like air travel and hotel accommodations. However, goods inflation is expected to stay high, influenced by persistent tariff pass-throughs.

Experts voice concerns over the impending release of October's CPI report amid the government shutdown, which has disrupted data collection. Currently, economists estimate that only about 50% of the necessary data is available, complicating a timely and accurate report presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Demand for Constitutional status to OBC fulfilled by NDA govt, new education policy emphasises studies in local languages: PM.

Demand for Constitutional status to OBC fulfilled by NDA govt, new education...

 India
2
RJD, Cong indulged in scams, their leaders out on bail, trying to steal 'Jannayak' title of Karpoori Thakur: PM at Bihar rally.

RJD, Cong indulged in scams, their leaders out on bail, trying to steal 'Jan...

 India
3
UP's PWD Overhaul: Empowering Engineers for Rapid Development

UP's PWD Overhaul: Empowering Engineers for Rapid Development

 India
4
Mysterious Death in Party Office Shocks Local Community

Mysterious Death in Party Office Shocks Local Community

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025