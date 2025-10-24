Left Menu

Calm Before the Economic Storm: Markets Await Key Indicators

This article previews upcoming events in global markets, highlighting key economic indicators and notable meetings between world leaders. Investor attention is focused on U.S. consumer price data, amid geopolitical tensions involving tariffs and trade talks between the U.S., China, and Canada. Earnings reports from major tech companies are also awaited.

As the global markets gear up for a series of pivotal events, Friday offers a brief respite. Investors are keenly focused on U.S. consumer price data for September, which remains a crucial economic indicator amidst the prolonged government shutdown.

Next week's agenda includes crucial leaders' meetings at the APEC CEO Summit, with anticipation surrounding the face-to-face encounter between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The announcement of this meeting by the White House provided temporary relief to the markets, amid rising tensions and looming tariff deadlines.

Elsewhere, upcoming corporate earnings could shake up markets, with tech giants including Apple and Microsoft poised to release their results. In Japan, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's expected stimulus package and a potential interest rate hike will be closely watched by market analysts.

