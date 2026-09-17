Krona Under Pressure: What’s Driving Sweden’s Currency Slide?

The Swedish krona is experiencing a challenging period against the U.S. dollar, slowly weakening since January. Recent technical analysis suggests a potential downturn, unraveling gains from the previous year.

Currently, the dollar has surged over 12% against the krona, influenced by low Swedish interest rates and global geopolitical tensions, especially following the Iranian conflict. A tight election in Sweden may also have affected investor confidence.

At the heart of technical discussions are trendlines indicating the dollar might extend its gains. A critical juncture lies at 9.80 krona, an area of market congestion. A definitive move above could foreshadow a return to 2025 peaks, whereas the krona might attempt a recovery toward its 2026 low.