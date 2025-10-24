Left Menu

Bhopal Imposes Ban on Harmful Carbide Guns Following Child Injuries

Bhopal district in Madhya Pradesh has banned carbide guns under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, after children sustained eye injuries. An order prohibits the production and sale of these devices, with authorities closely monitoring compliance and launching investigations against violators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:18 IST
Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a spate of eye injuries among children in Bhopal, the district has enforced a ban on the use of carbide guns. The order falls under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, and aims to curb the manufacture, sale, and possession of these hazardous devices.

An official directive from the Bhopal Collector and District Magistrate expressly prohibits any individual or business from engaging with illegal firecrackers and modified firecrackers that produce excessive noise. The authorities have tasked local law enforcement and relevant departments with strictly monitoring adherence to this ban.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla emphasized the government's commitment to investigating the harmful market presence of these goods. He assured that manufacturers and distributors would face strict consequences for endangering public safety, and reiterated the need for public cooperation to prevent further injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

