Haryana Cracks Down on Stubble Burning Amid Political Blame Game

In a decisive move to combat stubble burning in Haryana's Karnal district, local authorities have launched stringent measures against offenders. Agriculture Deputy Director Dr. Wazir Singh confirmed actions against three active fire locations, including filing FIRs and collecting fines of Rs 45,000 from seven farmers.

The administration has barred violators from selling their paddy for two seasons, implementing red entries as per regulations. With more than 750 officers deployed to guide farmers on preventive measures, the district also offers a 50% subsidy on agricultural machinery purchases.

The situation has fueled political tensions, as BJP's Amit Malviya accused Punjab's AAP government of exacerbating Delhi's pollution through stubble burning. The Delhi Environment Minister echoes similar sentiments, while Punjab AAP leaders argue that the central government unfairly blames farmers.

