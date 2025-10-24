Kirin's $1 Billion Bet: Four Roses Bourbon on the Block

Japanese brewer Kirin has announced the sale of its Kentucky bourbon brand, Four Roses, at a valuation of $1 billion. According to the Financial Times, the company is working closely with advisers from UBS to assess interest from potential bidders, with initial offers expected as early as next month.

As Kirin Holdings, a conglomerate with beverage, beer, and pharmaceuticals interests, looks to refocus its business strategy, this sale marks a significant shift. The company aims to transition from a faltering spirits sector in Japan towards its growing healthcare division.

While the sale reflects a strategic pivot, Kirin and UBS remained tight-lipped, declining to offer any comments. There are no guarantees that the ongoing discussions will culminate in a successful deal, yet the move underscores Kirin's intention to realign its corporate priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)