Uttarakhand's Sharda Corridor: A Fusion of Faith, Culture, and Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the first phase of the Sharda Corridor project at Sharda Ghat in Tanakpur on Friday. With an investment of Rs 185.20 crore, the initiative aims to transform the region into a hub of religious and cultural significance, integrating faith, sustainable development, and economic growth.

The project will initially focus on redeveloping Sharda Ghat to make it environmentally friendly and visually appealing. The first phase, costing Rs 185.20 crore, will incorporate modern facilities such as safe bathing areas, dedicated aarti zones, sanitation amenities, and pedestrian pathways. Advanced technology will enhance flood resistance and promote safety around the riverbank.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the corridor's role in boosting religious tourism and generating employment, highlighting its social, cultural, and environmental benefits. The project also includes the creation of the Kiroda Nala Ecological Corridor and urban drainage improvements. Local citizen participation will be key to the corridor's development, which balances tradition with progress and commitment to ecological preservation.

