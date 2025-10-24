Left Menu

Market Surge: U.S. Stocks Reach Record Highs Amid Inflation Data

U.S. stock indexes hit record highs as inflation rose less than expected, prompting hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts. Oil prices climbed further due to U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies. The euro zone saw faster business activity in October, while U.S. Treasury yields showed mixed performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:08 IST
Market Surge: U.S. Stocks Reach Record Highs Amid Inflation Data

Major U.S. stock indices soared to new heights Friday, driven by inflation data that suggested a rise more modest than predicted, bolstering hopes for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the upcoming policy meeting. Meanwhile, oil prices continued their upward trajectory following sanctions on Russian oil firms.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index registered a 0.3% climb last month, slightly below the anticipated 0.4% increase, adding fuel to economic optimism. Callie Cox, chief market strategist at Ritholtz Wealth Management, highlighted this as an indicator of stable price growth unlike previous crises, fostering expectations of continued rate reductions.

On Wall Street, sentiments were buoyed further by impressive earnings from top firms like Intel and anticipation for reports from Apple and Microsoft. Despite trade tensions with Canada, the U.S. dollar remained relatively stable. In Europe, business activity grew unexpectedly in October, amid mixed signals from U.S. Treasury yields and rising crude prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
2
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia
3
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
4
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025