EU Urged to Adopt U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, has called on the European Union to adopt U.S. sanctions targeting Russian oil companies, a move aimed at intensifying pressure on President Vladimir Putin to cease the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Following a meeting in London of the "Coalition of the Willing," Schoof suggested that it would be beneficial for the EU to mirror sanctions like those imposed by the U.S. and UK on companies such as Lukoil and Rosneft.

Schoof further mentioned the need to dismantle shadow fleet systems, asserting that the Netherlands will contribute specifically in the North Sea region.

(With inputs from agencies.)