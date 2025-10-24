Left Menu

Tripura CM Vows Action After Violent Attack by Tipra Motha Followers

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the attack on officials by Tipra Motha supporters during a strike. Ensuring justice, he directed police to apprehend perpetrators. With multiple injuries reported, the CM assured families and emphasized that no one would escape the repercussions of such violence.

Tripura CM Manik Saha visits injured after attack during strike (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha assured stringent action against culprits involved in the brutal attack on government officials in Santirbazar, Dhalai District, following a strike organized by the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) on Thursday. After visiting the injured at GB Pant Hospital, Saha firmly stated that those responsible would face justice, emphasizing zero tolerance for violence.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Saha strongly condemned the assault, singling out the violent tactics employed by TMP supporters against officials and residents. He reiterated the administration's commitment to take swift measures, highlighting that the assault, which injured several including BDO Abhijit Majumdar and Engineer Animesh Saha, was unwarranted and severe.

With a reported dozen individuals wounded, including those hospitalized urgently, CM Saha underscored his on-ground involvement and directives to Tripura police to maintain order. Heavy police deployment followed the incident. Saha's commitment to punishing the offenders remains unwavering, ensuring the rule of law prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

