Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Reviews Bhairav Battalion and Army's Future Preparedness at Longewala

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Rajasthan's Longewala battlefield, engaging with soldiers and reviewing the newly formed Bhairav Battalion. Set for deployment in November, the battalion aims to bridge capabilities between Special Forces and regular infantry. Singh underscored strategic preparedness and peace initiatives during the Army Commanders' Conference in Jaisalmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:27 IST
Rajnath Singh Reviews Bhairav Battalion and Army's Future Preparedness at Longewala
Rajnath Singh interacts with newly formed Bhairav Battalion at Longewala Battlefield (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday engaged with soldiers at the historic Longewala battlefield in Rajasthan, along India's western frontier. His visit, centered on the Thar Shakti Exercise, also included an interaction with the Bhairav Battalion, which is slated for official deployment in the Indian Army starting November 1.

The Bhairav Battalion, crafted to conduct lethal strikes and high-intensity operations, was the subject of Singh's review, as he assessed their training and deployment. He was joined by key military leaders including Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Lieutenant General Dheeraj Seth, the Southern Command's General Officer Commanding.

Singh's tour also featured witnessing the Indian Army's Integrated Combat Demonstration, showcasing innovations such as the Arjun MK-1 Battle Tank and various drones. During the Army Commanders' Conference in Jaisalmer, Singh reaffirmed the nation's military resolve, addressing the strategy behind Operation Sindoor, and emphasizing ethical strength alongside military might.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
2
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia
3
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
4
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025