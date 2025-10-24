Rajnath Singh Reviews Bhairav Battalion and Army's Future Preparedness at Longewala

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday engaged with soldiers at the historic Longewala battlefield in Rajasthan, along India's western frontier. His visit, centered on the Thar Shakti Exercise, also included an interaction with the Bhairav Battalion, which is slated for official deployment in the Indian Army starting November 1.

The Bhairav Battalion, crafted to conduct lethal strikes and high-intensity operations, was the subject of Singh's review, as he assessed their training and deployment. He was joined by key military leaders including Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Lieutenant General Dheeraj Seth, the Southern Command's General Officer Commanding.

Singh's tour also featured witnessing the Indian Army's Integrated Combat Demonstration, showcasing innovations such as the Arjun MK-1 Battle Tank and various drones. During the Army Commanders' Conference in Jaisalmer, Singh reaffirmed the nation's military resolve, addressing the strategy behind Operation Sindoor, and emphasizing ethical strength alongside military might.

