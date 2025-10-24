ECI Mandates Enhanced Facilities for a Seamless Voting Experience

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) across states and union territories to ensure that polling stations are fully equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) and offer voter assistance on polling day. The directive aims to enhance the voting experience and accessibility for all electors.

As part of this initiative, four standardised Voter Facilitation Posters (VFPs) will be prominently displayed at each polling station. These posters will provide essential information such as Polling Station Details, Candidate Lists, Voting Do's and Don'ts, Approved Identification Documents, and the comprehensive voting process. Additionally, Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) staffed with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be established to guide voters in finding their booth and serial number within the electoral roll.

In a unique move, a mobile phone deposit service outside polling stations will be available, requiring voters to deposit their switched-off phones with volunteers before entering the booth, retrieving them upon exiting. The ECI emphasizes the mandatory provision of these facilities, ensuring all preparations are completed ahead of poll dates to facilitate a dignified voting environment. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)