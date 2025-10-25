Left Menu

Controversy Sparks as Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project Moves Forward

The environmental public hearing for the Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal Pradesh has been rescheduled to October 28. The project faces opposition from residents and students in the region. It is set to be implemented by NHPC Ltd and the state government.

  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has decided to advance the environmental public hearing for the Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project by two days, now set for October 28, an official announced Saturday. This adjustment highlights the ongoing discussions surrounding the 1,650 MW project.

Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo issued a circular emphasizing the significance of local participation. Residents from affected areas such as Siyum, Taliha, Payeng, Jaring, Daporijo, Gusar, and Dumporijo are encouraged to attend the hearing at Menga government secondary school.

This highly controversial project, increasingly criticized by students and locals, is a collaboration between the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd and the Arunachal Pradesh government. Protesters recently staged demonstrations, calling for the project to be discontinued due to its potential impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

