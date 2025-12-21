NHPC Powers Ahead with Major Hydroelectric Milestone
State-owned NHPC is set to commence the commercial operation of the second unit of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, a massive 2,000 MW undertaking on the Subansiri River. With a project cost of approximately Rs 27,000 crore, it marks a significant development in India's hydroelectric sector.
NHPC, a state-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Power, will begin commercial operations for the second unit of its substantive 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project on Tuesday. This ambitious project, with an estimated cost of around Rs 27,000 crore, is the largest hydroelectric venture ever attempted in India.
Located near North Lakhimpur on the border between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, the hydroelectric project features eight units of 250 MW each. It's a run-of-river scheme with water storage facilities on the Subansiri River.
In an exchange filing, NHPC confirmed that the second unit, generating 250 MW, will commence operations precisely at midnight on December 23, 2025. This momentous occasion highlights India's growing commitment to renewable energy sources.
