NTPC Ltd Expands Capacity with New Patratu Unit

NTPC Ltd has announced a significant milestone in its power capacity expansion. Following the successful trial operations of an 800 MW unit at the Patratu project, the company's installed capacity now stands at 84,849 MW.

The trial operation was completed by its subsidiary, Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, marking the completion of Unit-1 at the Patratu Super Thermal Power Project in the initial stage of 3x800 MW.

This development adds another 800 MW to NTPC's operational capacity, effective from October 16. It reinforces the NTPC Group's position as a leader in India's power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)