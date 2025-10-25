Left Menu

Farmers Demand Fair Sugarcane Prices in Marathwada

Raju Shetti, leading the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, urged sugar factories in Marathwada to pay fair prices for sugarcane or face supply halts by farmers. This demand was made at a conference aimed at addressing farmer exploitation and securing a minimum price of Rs 3,500 per tonne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Raju Shetti, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna leader, has called on sugar factories in Marathwada to pay farmers a minimum of Rs 3,500 per tonne for their sugarcane. He emphasized that if factories fail to meet this demand, farmers should collectively refuse to supply them.

This demand was made at a sugarcane conference in Pangaon, Latur district, organized by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Santosh Nagargoje. Shetti also highlighted the ongoing exploitation of farmers, who are not paid the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) in one installment while incurring demands from cane cutters and transporters.

The conference saw MNS leader Dilip Dhotre gifting Rs 11,000 to a farmer who recently lost his buffalo due to a lightning strike. Farmers were also provided with seeds and fertilizer. Dhotre encouraged farmers to stand firm against the sugar factories, and Pandurangrao Awhad provided guidance on maximizing sugarcane yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

