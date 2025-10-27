Alleged Molestation at SSKM Hospital Sparks Outrage in West Bengal

In a scathing critique of the Trinamool Congress-led administration, Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, targeted the state government following allegations of molestation involving a 15-year-old girl at the SSKM Hospital. Adhikari underscored a growing concern over women's safety in government hospitals.

He argued that the alleged incident at SSKM Hospital is not isolated, suggesting a broader issue affecting all state-run hospitals. Adhikari lambasted the current regime, claiming no one is safe, not even high-ranking officials or journalists, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

Echoing his sentiments, BJP spokesperson Keya Ghosh harshly criticized Mamata Banerjee, asserting that her government has become synonymous with inaction in the face of recurring incidents of violence against women. The BJP has called for her resignation, arguing that even with a woman at the helm, women's safety remains a precarious issue in West Bengal.