Mehbooba Mufti Pushes for Wage Worker Regularisation in J&K Amidst Political Wins

Mehbooba Mufti, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), urged the government on Monday to immediately regularise wage workers in the union territory, highlighting their need for dignity and job security. In a social media post, she underscored the struggles of nearly one lakh daily wage workers in Jammu and Kashmir, many of whom belong to the most marginalised communities. She appealed to all Members of the Legislative Assembly and the ruling party to urgently address this matter.

"As the J&K Assembly reconvenes, addressing the pressing issue of the daily wagers is critical," Mufti stated. These workers, who form the backbone of numerous government departments, deserve regularisation, dignity, and job security, she stressed. In a separate development, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Shammi Oberoi expressed satisfaction after the party captured three out of four Rajya Sabha seats in the region. Oberoi, newly elected to the Rajya Sabha, assured that the party leaders will advocate for key public concerns.

"We are pleased with the outcome... Although we aimed to clinch the fourth seat, we will continue our efforts," Oberoi told reporters. He revealed plans to meet the party's Lok Sabha MPs in Delhi to strategize on representing the public's interests. Meanwhile, NC candidate Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo celebrated his Rajya Sabha win, thanking supporters and expressing people's joy over the victory. The National Conference secured three out of the four available Rajya Sabha seats, leaving one for the BJP, after these seats remained vacant since February 2021 due to former members' retirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)