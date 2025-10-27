Left Menu

Empowering Communities: Assam Rifles' Sewing Machine Initiative and Security Efforts

The Assam Rifles distributed sewing machines in Manipur, aiming to empower women through self-reliance and income opportunities. They also recovered arms in Mizoram and apprehended a ULFA cadre in Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing their dual role in community support and security enforcement.

27-10-2025
Assam Rifles distribute sewing machines in Manipur (Photo: Assam Rifles/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable move aimed at uplifting remote border communities, the Assam Rifles distributed pedal sewing machines on Monday across the New Samtal, Yangnomphai, and Aivomjang villages in Manipur's Chandel District. This initiative specifically targets women's self-reliance and economic empowerment by providing them with the tools to pursue tailoring as a means of income generation from the comfort of their homes.

The distribution of sewing machines came as a response to the local community's appeal for livelihood support, with New Samtal village being the chosen focal point. This effort is expected to foster long-term empowerment and self-sufficiency for women, according to a statement from the Assam Rifles.

In addition to their community support efforts, the Assam Rifles have demonstrated their commitment to security enforcement. Recently, they recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Mizoram's Champhai District, including sophisticated weaponry and explosives, which were subsequently handed over to local law enforcement. Further, a coordinated operation with Arunachal Pradesh Police led to the capture of a ULFA (I) cadre involved in previous attacks, reflecting their ongoing vigilance against insurgent activities.



