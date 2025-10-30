Left Menu

DLF Q2 profit down 15 pc to Rs 1,180 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:23 IST
Realty major DLF on Thursday reported 15 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,180.09 crore for the latest quarter ended September on lower revenue from operations.

Its net profit stood at Rs 1,381.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,643.04 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal year from Rs 1,975.02 crore a year ago.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 2,261.80 crore from Rs 2,180.83 crore in the year-ago period.

DLF is one of the country's largest real estate firms in terms of market capitalisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

