Bridging the Gap: Employment Opportunities for SC and BC Candidates

The Union government collaborates with Persolkelly India Pvt Ltd to provide job opportunities for Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes candidates, offering free counselling and placement support while maintaining data privacy and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:06 IST
The Union government has taken a significant step by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Persolkelly India Pvt Ltd, aimed at widening employment opportunities for Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes candidates across various sectors.

This partnership ensures beneficiaries receive comprehensive support, including free counselling, assistance in building resumes, preparation for interviews, and placement services.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment emphasized the commitment to maintaining strict data privacy, transparency, and accountability throughout the collaboration process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

