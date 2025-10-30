Sugarcane Price Hike: A Sweet Move for Farmers in Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has endorsed the Rs 30 per quintal hike in sugarcane procurement prices announced by the Uttar Pradesh government, describing it as a testament to the administration's dedication to farmer welfare.

While speaking in the eastern Uttar Pradesh district of Basti, Chaudhary highlighted the government's proactive approach, stating that the move came without any agitation or demand from farmers. This, he argued, underscores the ruling NDA coalition's commitment to the agricultural community.

The minister also expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, noting that the decision anticipates and answers the needs of farmers, projecting that the price increase will inject approximately Rs 3,000 crore directly into the farming sector. This significant adjustment takes the early sugarcane variety's price to Rs 400 per quintal for the 2025-26 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)